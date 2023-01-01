Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Tesla Model 3

70,522 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10027776
  2. 10027776
  3. 10027776
  4. 10027776
  5. 10027776
  6. 10027776
  7. 10027776
  8. 10027776
  9. 10027776
  10. 10027776
  11. 10027776
  12. 10027776
  13. 10027776
  14. 10027776
  15. 10027776
  16. 10027776
  17. 10027776
  18. 10027776
  19. 10027776
  20. 10027776
  21. 10027776
  22. 10027776
  23. 10027776
  24. 10027776
  25. 10027776
  26. 10027776
  27. 10027776
  28. 10027776
  29. 10027776
  30. 10027776
  31. 10027776
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,522KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10027776
  • Stock #: 107267
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1JF107267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2018 Tesla Model 3 L...
 70,522 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang GT
 23,754 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA SEL
 111,167 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory