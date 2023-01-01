$43,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
70,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10027776
- Stock #: 107267
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB1JF107267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,522 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
