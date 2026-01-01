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2019 Chevrolet Blazer

126,172 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

FWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
14109682.811581658?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25194

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

FWD 4dr

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,172KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBARA0KS679243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,172 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
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519-821-XXXX

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519-821-9020

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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2019 Chevrolet Blazer