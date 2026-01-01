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Check out this certified 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited | Dual Sunroof | Leather | Aerial View | Adaptive Cruise | Memory + Heated Seats | . Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Pacifica features the following options: Leather, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Memory Seat Position, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,975

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | Dual Sunroof | Leather | Aerial View | Adaptive Cruise | Memory + Heated Seats |

Watch This Vehicle
14483598

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | Dual Sunroof | Leather | Aerial View | Adaptive Cruise | Memory + Heated Seats |

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

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$28,975

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1GG3KR605551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited | Dual Sunroof | Leather | Aerial View | Adaptive Cruise | Memory + Heated Seats | . Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Pacifica features the following options: Leather, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Memory Seat Position, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
Daily Rental
Memory Seat Position
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-2900

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$28,975

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2019 Chrysler Pacifica