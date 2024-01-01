2019 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

81,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Volkswagen Golf Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Volkswagen Golf delivers a 1.4 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clean Carfax.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

