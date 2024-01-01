$9,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Yamaha MT-09
Street Fighter
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORANGE/GRAY
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Mileage 24,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Street Fighter Yamaha
This Sweet ride not only looks great it runs great and has been customized including many upgrades.
Custom: License Bracket, LED front & rear turn signals, paint, decals, mirrors, chain, axle sliders, front fender, rad grille & supports and MT-09 levers
Upgraded: M4 exhaust, Steering Stabilizers and Continental ON/OFF road tires
This is a one of a kind bike - Grab it while you can!!!
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
