Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Street Fighter Yamaha</p><p class=MsoNormal>This Sweet ride not only looks great it runs great and has been customized including many upgrades.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Custom: License Bracket, LED front & rear turn signals, paint, decals, mirrors, chain, axle sliders, front fender, rad grille & supports and MT-09 levers</p><p class=MsoNormal>Upgraded: M4 exhaust, Steering Stabilizers and Continental  ON/OFF road tires</p><p class=MsoNormal>This is a one of a kind bike - Grab it while you can!!!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2020 Yamaha MT-09

24,983 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Yamaha MT-09

Street Fighter

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Yamaha MT-09

Street Fighter

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1728665603
  2. 1728665603
  3. 1728665601
  4. 1728665603
  5. 1728665603
  6. 1728665602
  7. 1728665603
  8. 1728665603
  9. 1728665602
  10. 1728665603
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,983KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JYARN53N1LA002783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORANGE/GRAY
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 24,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Street Fighter Yamaha

This Sweet ride not only looks great it runs great and has been customized including many upgrades.

Custom: License Bracket, LED front & rear turn signals, paint, decals, mirrors, chain, axle sliders, front fender, rad grille & supports and MT-09 levers

Upgraded: M4 exhaust, Steering Stabilizers and Continental  ON/OFF road tires

This is a one of a kind bike - Grab it while you can!!!

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue SL 222,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Honda Ridgeline TOURING 180,313 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Infiniti G37 X for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 Infiniti G37 X 250,619 KM $3,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2020 Yamaha MT-09