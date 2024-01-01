$28,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more!
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, and more!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Corolla boasts a 1.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Alloy Wheels.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota Corolla come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!60+ years of World Class Service!650+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Call Dealer
519-836-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-836-2900