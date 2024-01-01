2022 Dodge Challenger

Menu
*This Dodge Challenger Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Challenger delivers a 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel-Filler Door, Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings, Black Rear Spoiler, Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, HEMI Blacktop Fender Badge, R/T Blacktop Badge, Wheels: 20 x 8 Black Noise Aluminum, Black Grille w/Bezel, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge , Heated Steering Wheel, Blacktop Pack, Alpine Stereo, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Dodge Challenger Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Challenger delivers a 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel-Filler Door, Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings, Black Rear Spoiler, Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, HEMI Blacktop Fender Badge, R/T Blacktop Badge, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum, Black Grille w/Bezel, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge , Heated Steering Wheel, Blacktop Pack, Alpine Stereo, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
5 Passenger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Parking Sensors
20" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
Aux. Audio Input
GARAGE OPENER
ALPINE STEREO
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

