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Check out this certified 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 | V6 | Leather | Tow Pkg | Nav | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Liftgate | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.2 L engine will keep you going. This Jeep Cherokee comes equipped with these options: Tow Package, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2022 Jeep Cherokee

56,290 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4 | V6 | Leather | Tow Pkg | Nav | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Liftgate | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14501353

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4 | V6 | Leather | Tow Pkg | Nav | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Liftgate | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14501353
  2. 14501353
  3. 14501353
Contact Seller
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$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX5ND517856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 | V6 | Leather | Tow Pkg | Nav | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Liftgate | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.2 L engine will keep you going. This Jeep Cherokee comes equipped with these options: Tow Package, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Navigation System

Convenience

Tow Package

Additional Features

4x4
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-2900

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$28,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Jeep Cherokee