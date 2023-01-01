Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Sorento

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

SX 6-Passenger, Leather, Nav, Pano Roof, Surround View Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Cooled Seats & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sorento

SX 6-Passenger, Leather, Nav, Pano Roof, Surround View Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Cooled Seats & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 10490721
  2. 10490721
  3. 10490721
Contact Seller

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10490721
  • Stock #: NG102390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Kia Sorento Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Sorento boasts a 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Leather. Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 6-Passenger, 360 Camera, 20" Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bose Speaker System

Additional Features

LEATHER
20" Alloy Wheels
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
360 Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2018 Honda CR-V LXAW...
 78,000 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 2500...
 14,000 KM
$82,988 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Limi...
 11,000 KM
$88,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory