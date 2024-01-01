Menu
*This Mitsubishi Outlander Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Mitsubishi Outlander boasts a 2.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning. 3rd Row Seating, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

78,000 KM

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD, 3rd Row, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, Power Liftgate, BSM, CarPlay +, & More!

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD, 3rd Row, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, Power Liftgate, BSM, CarPlay +, & More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander