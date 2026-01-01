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Look at this certified 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range AWD | Leather | Fixed Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Navi | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 0.0 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang Mach-E has the following options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, and Heated Seats. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium Extended Range AWD | Leather | Fixed Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Navi | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14189574

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium Extended Range AWD | Leather | Fixed Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Navi | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14189574
  2. 14189574
  3. 14189574
  4. 14189574
Contact Seller
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$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU6PMA80433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PMA80433
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range AWD | Leather | Fixed Pano Roof | Heated Seats + Steering | Navi | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 0.0 engine will keep you going. This Ford Mustang Mach-E has the following options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, and Heated Seats. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-2900

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$38,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E