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Come see this certified 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Rear Cam & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sedan has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2023 Honda Civic

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Rear Cam & More!

Watch This Vehicle
14371243.820627030?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24741

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Rear Cam & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14371243.820627030?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=24741
  2. 14371243
  3. 14371243
  4. 14371243
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$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1F95PH000204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats + Steering | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Rear Cam & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 1.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Civic Sedan has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Steering Radio Controls. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2023 Honda Civic