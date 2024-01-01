Menu
Account
Sign In
600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2023 Hyundai KONA

7,600 KM

Details Description

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 11238620
  2. 11238620
  3. 11238620
  4. 11238620
Contact Seller

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GALACTIC GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,600 KM

Vehicle Description

600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL, Heated Steering + Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL, Heated Steering + Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels and more! 110,000 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4X4 Leather, Trailer Tow, V6, Nav, Power Liftgate, Power Seat, CarPlay + Android & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4X4 Leather, Trailer Tow, V6, Nav, Power Liftgate, Power Seat, CarPlay + Android & More! 42,000 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, BSM, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 2.0L AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, BSM, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! 65,000 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai KONA