2023 Keystone RV Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

295BH

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

Used
  • Listing ID: 9412648
  • Stock #: 100835
  • VIN: 4YDTSGN21P3100835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-XXXX

519-822-2227

