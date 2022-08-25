Filter Results
New and Used MINI Cooper for Sale in Guelph, ON
Showing 1-45 of 45
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
S ALL4
$17,990
140,847KM
Grey
King's Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Adaptive Suspension, Essence Pack, Alloy Wheels & Much More!
$25,998
22,000KM
Yellow
2010 MINI Cooper Clubman
Base~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$9,950
140,334KM
Grey
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2010 MINI Cooper
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 6SPD MANUAL / STUNNING
$10,888
83,525KM
Blue
Bespoke Auto Gallery
Etobicoke, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper CLEAN CARFAX | TRADE IN|PANO ROOF
$32,300
52,919KM
Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic
401 Dixie Mazda
Mississauga, ON
2018 MINI Cooper Clubman
S All4 AWD - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Park Sensors, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & Much More!
$28,998
52,000KM
Blue
2013 MINI Cooper
Hardtop LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$15,495
141,990KM
Eclipse Grey
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 MINI Cooper
Hardtop JOHN COOPER WORKS | LEATHER | ROOF | BLACK RIMS
$23,888
120,917KM
Midnight Black Metallic
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 MINI Cooper
COOPER
$7,495
305,000KM
Beige
Paycan Motors Ltd
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman
Base~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$7,450
218,076KM
Blue
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
Countryman NAV ROOF LEATH 17-AL
$18,998
61,130KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2004 MINI Cooper
Base~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~
$7,450
140,093KM
Black
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2017 MINI Cooper
Hardtop LEATHER PANO ROOF R-CAM H-SEATS LOADED FINANCE NOW
$27,495
50,500KM
Volcanic Orange
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop John Cooper Works
$31,995
30,786KM
Thunder Grey Met
Plaza Kia
Richmond Hill, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
AWD / HEATED SEATS / LEATHER / PANO / ALL4 4dr S
$17,900
104,734KM
Green
Daleo Motors
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S ALL4 ~ AWD ~ PANO ROOF ~ NO ACCIDENTS
$32,999
64,300KM
Green
K & L Auto Sales
Toronto, ON
2013 MINI Cooper
Baker Street Edition SOLD!!!
$11,900
143,000KM
Black
AutoMarket
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
S / LEATHERETTE / PANOROOF / HEATED SEATS /
$16,900
129,174KM
Gray
Daleo Motors
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
S
$10,995
199,889KM
White
Oakville Autos
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 MINI Cooper
Certified!Navigation!MANUAL!WeApproveAllCredit!
$15,800
141,000KM
Black
AutoMarket
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
S MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,PANO ROOF,AWD
$15,900
122,000KM
Silver
Auto Rev Inc.
North York, ON
2009 MINI Cooper
CLASSIC*CERTIFIED*LEATHER*PANAROMIC ROOF*HEATED ST
Sale
$8,450
119,395KM
Silver
Capital Motors
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
S
$13,995
140,000KM
Brown
Paycan Motors Ltd
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper ALL4 NAV CAM ROOF LEATH 17-AL
$28,998
85,057KM
Melting Silver Metallic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 MINI Cooper
6 speed manual 5 DOOR NAVIGATION PANORAMIC LEATHER
$17,000
125,395KM
Gray
Rosa Auto Sales
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 MINI Cooper
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
$12,500
101,000KM
Black
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 MINI Cooper Convertible
Cooper S
$35,990
34,375KM
Gray
Prime Mark Auto
Concord, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Bluetooth & More!
$20,995
64,000KM
Black
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
4dr HB ALL4 Cloth/Leather Sunroof Rear Parking Aid
$CALL
103,923KM
Midnight Black Metallic
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
$CALL
206,195KM
Blue
Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options