New and Used MINI Cooper for Sale in Guelph, ON

Showing 1-45 of 45
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

S ALL4
$17,990
+ tax & lic
140,847KM
Grey
King's Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop S - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Adaptive Suspension, Essence Pack, Alloy Wheels & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Adaptive Suspension, Essence Pack, Alloy Wheels & Much More!
$25,998
+ tax & lic
22,000KM
Yellow
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman Base~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

Base~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$9,950
+ tax & lic
140,334KM
Grey
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman COUNTRYMAN | LOW KM | PANO for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

COUNTRYMAN | LOW KM | PANO
$14,495
+ tax & lic
104,844KM
Silver
ZARQ

Burlington, ON

Used 2010 MINI Cooper 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 6SPD MANUAL / STUNNING for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2010 MINI Cooper

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / 6SPD MANUAL / STUNNING
$10,888
+ tax & lic
83,525KM
Blue
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Etobicoke, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 MINI Cooper S for sale in Oakville, ON

2013 MINI Cooper

S
$14,999
+ tax & lic
106,968KM
Red
Deals on Wheels Auto

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper CLEAN CARFAX | TRADE IN|PANO ROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper CLEAN CARFAX | TRADE IN|PANO ROOF
$32,300
+ tax & lic
52,919KM
Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 MINI Cooper Clubman S All4 AWD - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Park Sensors, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 MINI Cooper Clubman

S All4 AWD - Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Park Sensors, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & Much More!
$28,998
+ tax & lic
52,000KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$15,495
+ tax & lic
141,990KM
Eclipse Grey
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 MINI Cooper Convertible for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 MINI Cooper Convertible

$28,885
+ tax & lic
82,000KM
Gray
Rotana Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Hardtop JOHN COOPER WORKS | LEATHER | ROOF | BLACK RIMS for sale in Brantford, ON

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop JOHN COOPER WORKS | LEATHER | ROOF | BLACK RIMS
$23,888
+ tax & lic
120,917KM
Midnight Black Metallic
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman for sale in Guelph, ON

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

$10,995
+ tax & lic
160,563KM
White
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Clubvan for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 MINI Cooper Clubvan

$13,495
+ tax & lic
125,790KM
Black
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2dr Cpe for sale in North York, ON

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe
$12,480
+ tax & lic
84,000KM
Gray
AutoPluto

North York, ON

Used 2016 MINI Cooper COOPER for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 MINI Cooper

COOPER
$7,495
+ tax & lic
305,000KM
Beige
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman Base~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

Base~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$7,450
+ tax & lic
218,076KM
Blue
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 MINI Cooper S I GoodWood Edition for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 MINI Cooper

S I GoodWood Edition
$18,888
+ tax & lic
83,500KM
Black
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman Countryman NAV ROOF LEATH 17-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

Countryman NAV ROOF LEATH 17-AL
$18,998
+ tax & lic
61,130KM
Black
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2004 MINI Cooper Base~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2004 MINI Cooper

Base~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~
$7,450
+ tax & lic
140,093KM
Black
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works for sale in Waterdown, ON

2016 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works
$24,999
+ tax & lic
94,568KM
Cream
Foster Auto Group

Waterdown, ON

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Hardtop LEATHER PANO ROOF R-CAM H-SEATS LOADED FINANCE NOW for sale in London, ON

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop LEATHER PANO ROOF R-CAM H-SEATS LOADED FINANCE NOW
$27,495
+ tax & lic
50,500KM
Volcanic Orange
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

S
$13,995
+ tax & lic
89,633KM
Green
Auto Firm

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop John Cooper Works for sale in Richmond Hill, ON

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop John Cooper Works
$31,995
+ tax & lic
30,786KM
Thunder Grey Met
Plaza Kia

Richmond Hill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman AWD / HEATED SEATS / LEATHER / PANO / ALL4 4dr S for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD / HEATED SEATS / LEATHER / PANO / ALL4 4dr S
$17,900
+ tax & lic
104,734KM
Green
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 ~ AWD ~ PANO ROOF ~ NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S ALL4 ~ AWD ~ PANO ROOF ~ NO ACCIDENTS
$32,999
+ tax & lic
64,300KM
Green
K & L Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Baker Street Edition SOLD!!! for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Edition SOLD!!!
$11,900
+ tax & lic
143,000KM
Black
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S / LEATHERETTE / PANOROOF / HEATED SEATS / for sale in Hamilton, ON

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

S / LEATHERETTE / PANOROOF / HEATED SEATS /
$16,900
+ tax & lic
129,174KM
Gray
Daleo Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in Oakville, ON

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S
$10,995
+ tax & lic
199,889KM
White
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 MINI Cooper Classic for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 MINI Cooper

Classic
Sale
$4,500
+ tax & lic
143,000KM
Black
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 MINI Cooper Certified!Navigation!MANUAL!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 MINI Cooper

Certified!Navigation!MANUAL!WeApproveAllCredit!
$15,800
+ tax & lic
141,000KM
Black
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,PANO ROOF,AWD for sale in North York, ON

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,PANO ROOF,AWD
$15,900
+ tax & lic
122,000KM
Silver
Auto Rev Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2009 MINI Cooper CLASSIC*CERTIFIED*LEATHER*PANAROMIC ROOF*HEATED ST for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 MINI Cooper

CLASSIC*CERTIFIED*LEATHER*PANAROMIC ROOF*HEATED ST
Sale
$8,450
+ tax & lic
119,395KM
Silver
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

S
$13,995
+ tax & lic
140,000KM
Brown
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper ALL4 NAV CAM ROOF LEATH 17-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper ALL4 NAV CAM ROOF LEATH 17-AL
$28,998
+ tax & lic
85,057KM
Melting Silver Metallic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 MINI Cooper 6 speed manual 5 DOOR NAVIGATION PANORAMIC LEATHER for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 MINI Cooper

6 speed manual 5 DOOR NAVIGATION PANORAMIC LEATHER
$17,000
+ tax & lic
125,395KM
Gray
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 MINI Cooper WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2013 MINI Cooper

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
$12,500
+ tax & lic
101,000KM
Black
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 MINI Cooper Base for sale in Hamilton, ON

2009 MINI Cooper

Base
$3,399
+ tax & lic
176,548KM
Red
Rim Ram Auto Sales

Hamilton, ON

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Convertible Cooper S for sale in Concord, ON

2017 MINI Cooper Convertible

Cooper S
$35,990
+ tax & lic
34,375KM
Gray
Prime Mark Auto

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Bluetooth & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Bluetooth & More!
$20,995
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr HB ALL4 Cloth/Leather Sunroof Rear Parking Aid for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

4dr HB ALL4 Cloth/Leather Sunroof Rear Parking Aid
$CALL
+ tax & lic
103,923KM
Midnight Black Metallic
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman for sale in Breslau, ON

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

$CALL
+ tax & lic
214,000KM
Grey
Jutzi Auctions

Breslau, ON

Used 2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop ~SOLD~SOLD~SOLD~ for sale in North York, ON

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop ~SOLD~SOLD~SOLD~
$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Red
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2011 MINI Cooper for sale in Innisfil, ON

2011 MINI Cooper

$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
BLK
North Toronto Auction

Innisfil, ON

Used 2010 MINI Cooper - for sale in Markham, ON

2010 MINI Cooper

-
$574
+ tax & lic
79,000KM
Pepper White
Town + Country BMW/Mini Markham

Markham, ON

Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

$CALL
+ tax & lic
206,195KM
Blue
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options