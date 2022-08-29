2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 6 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9193522

Stock #: T4548A

T4548A VIN: 3FMTK3SU4MMA60847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Stock # T4548A

Mileage 32,639 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 9.05 Axle Ratio Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/10.5 kW Onboard Charger, 95 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 68 kWh Capacity Interior Compass Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 6-Way Driver Seat KEYPAD Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Digital Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer FordPass Connect Tracker System Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Front Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Rear Child Safety Locks Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 - Active Park Assist 2.0 Automated Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 - BlueCruise Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Black door handles Body-coloured grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 19" Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high gloss black-painted pockets Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio 370w Regular Amplifier

