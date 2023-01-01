$5,990+ tax & licensing
- Listing ID: 10215981
- Stock #: DUC-03006
- VIN: ZDM1TBBS65B003006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 48,185 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Ducati ST3
3 owner Ontario bike from new.
Service records including recent belt service and new tires.
Has rear Givi top case not shown, upgraded Ohlins rear shock, Oxford heated grips, manual cruise control, upgraded windshield.
This bike is spotless.
