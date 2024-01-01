Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne with economical and reliable V-6 gasoline powered engine and 8 speed automatic transmission.

Black exterior on two tone saddle brown and black Premium interior

$85635.00 MSRP

Premium Package 

Porsche entry and drive

Lane Change Assist - Blind spot monitoring

Panoramic Roof  

Navigation  

Sport Chrono

Heated and cooled memory seats 

19 inch wheels 

Two sets of tires

Local Ontario vehicle guaranteed to be accident free.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

2016 Porsche Cayenne

177,086 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Logo_NoBadges

177,086KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2A21GLA03073

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,086 KM

2016 Porsche Cayenne with economical and reliable V-6 gasoline powered engine and 8 speed automatic transmission.

Black exterior on two tone saddle brown and black Premium interior

$85635.00 MSRP

Premium Package 

Porsche entry and drive

Lane Change Assist - Blind spot monitoring

Panoramic Roof 

Navigation 

Sport Chrono

Heated and cooled memory seats 

19 inch wheels

Two sets of tires

Local Ontario vehicle guaranteed to be accident free.


** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
85-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
770.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks

Wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Concealed Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 w/Direct Fuel Injection
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic -inc: auto start/stop function and gearshift controls on steering wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
810 kgs (6
195 lbs)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

