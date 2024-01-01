$25,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne
AWD 4dr
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,086 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Porsche Cayenne with economical and reliable V-6 gasoline powered engine and 8 speed automatic transmission.
Black exterior on two tone saddle brown and black Premium interior
$85635.00 MSRP
Premium Package
Porsche entry and drive
Lane Change Assist - Blind spot monitoring
Panoramic Roof
Navigation
Sport Chrono
Heated and cooled memory seats
19 inch wheels
Two sets of tires
Local Ontario vehicle guaranteed to be accident free.
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
Vehicle Features
