2005 Chevrolet Uplander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 1 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9186184

9186184 Stock #: A2724

A2724 VIN: 1GNDV23L65D172724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 170,157 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.