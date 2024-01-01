$24,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Lexus LS 600H
LS 600 HL HYBRID ONLY 106000KM
2008 Lexus LS 600H
LS 600 HL HYBRID ONLY 106000KM
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,145KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN jthdu46f185002605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 106,145 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
accident free,only106000km,5.0v8, AWD,fully loaded,rare vehicle
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 280C,4DR SEDAN,ONLY 83000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 83,269 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 48,620 KM $19,700 + tax & lic
1992 Lexus SC 400 2 DR,43924KM,LIKE NEW 43,924 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2008 Lexus LS 600H