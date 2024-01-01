Menu
<p>accident free,only106000km,5.0v8, AWD,fully loaded,rare vehicle</p>

2008 Lexus LS 600H

106,145 KM

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus LS 600H

LS 600 HL HYBRID ONLY 106000KM

2008 Lexus LS 600H

LS 600 HL HYBRID ONLY 106000KM

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,145KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jthdu46f185002605

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,145 KM

accident free,only106000km,5.0v8, AWD,fully loaded,rare vehicle

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

2008 Lexus LS 600H