$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 145" XLT *AS-IS*
2009 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 145" XLT *AS-IS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
***AS-IS***
AS-IS CAR DRIVES GOOD. BUT IS RUSTY UNDERNEATH AND IS MISSING CATALYTIC CONVERTER
Carfax included
4WD
Remote Keyless entry
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Trailer Hitch
Fog light
Auxiliary input
USB
Power locks
Power steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-962-2226