2009 NISSAN 350Z, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER ROOF, V6, POWER SEATS, EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH ONLY 79000 KM , NO ACCIDENTS SOLD CERTIFIED .

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

Visit us online :

acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC.

1926 KING ST. EAST.

Hamilton - On

L8K 1W1

CONTACT 905-545-7200

2009 Nissan 350Z

79,000 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2009 Nissan 350Z

2dr Roadster Auto Grand Touring

2009 Nissan 350Z

2dr Roadster Auto Grand Touring

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BZ36A79M550546

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

2009 NISSAN 350Z, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER ROOF, V6, POWER SEATS, EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH ONLY 79000 KM , NO ACCIDENTS SOLD CERTIFIED .

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

 

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

 

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)

 

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

 

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

 

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

 

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

 

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

 

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

 

Visit us online :

 

acenmotors.com

 

ACEN MOTORS INC.

 

1926 KING ST. EAST.

 

Hamilton - On

 

L8K 1W1

 

CONTACT 905-545-7200

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Convertible Soft Top

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

