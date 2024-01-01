$23,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan 350Z
2dr Roadster Auto Grand Touring
2009 Nissan 350Z
2dr Roadster Auto Grand Touring
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
905-545-7200
Certified
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 NISSAN 350Z, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER ROOF, V6, POWER SEATS, EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH ONLY 79000 KM , NO ACCIDENTS SOLD CERTIFIED .
Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!
Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!
Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)
Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!
All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.
Extended Warranty available up to 3 year
Call us for more information and to book and appointment!
ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!
Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years.
Visit us online :
acenmotors.com
ACEN MOTORS INC.
1926 KING ST. EAST.
Hamilton - On
L8K 1W1
CONTACT 905-545-7200
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Acen Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Acen Motors Inc.
Acen Motors Inc.
Call Dealer
905-545-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-545-7200