<p><span style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; letter-spacing: 0.25px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey,AWD,excellent conditons,clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</span></p><p><span style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; letter-spacing: 0.25px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>click or paste here for carfax: </span><span style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 20px; letter-spacing: 0.25px;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=L6GtSKljhEFuDs3bY2lHFczAb0Z9DZ3Q</span></span></p>

2010 Infiniti EX35

260,000 KM

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4dr Journey

13201802

2010 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4dr Journey

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1AJ0HR9AM750871

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey,AWD,excellent conditons,clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=L6GtSKljhEFuDs3bY2lHFczAb0Z9DZ3Q

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-312-8999
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2010 Infiniti EX35