$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2010 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Man 2.5X Sport
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9443907
- VIN: JF2SH6BC0AG740685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Sport,AWD,excellent conditions,2 previous owners, carfax shows a minor report,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfx: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UgZzBFAqOIDn4uBLAMuCMPpAOlUVTmfJ
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.