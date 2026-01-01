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<p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>⚠️ <strong>VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Exceptional find — a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT with only 62,523 km, averaging just 4,400 km per year. This is genuinely low mileage for its year, and it shows. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this Cruze is ready for its next owner. The Cruze LT comes well equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, and a comfortable interior — everything you need for a reliable daily driver at an affordable price.</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Safety Certified ✅ Ultra Low KM — 62,523 km ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Well Equipped — AC, Cruise Control & More ✅ Ready to Drive</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Call or text today to reserve yours before its gone!</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

62,525 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/1FL

Watch This Vehicle
14073591

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/1FL

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,525KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5S92B7261514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,525 KM

Vehicle Description

⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON

Exceptional find — a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT with only 62,523 km, averaging just 4,400 km per year. This is genuinely low mileage for its year, and it shows. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this Cruze is ready for its next owner. The Cruze LT comes well equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, and a comfortable interior — everything you need for a reliable daily driver at an affordable price.

✅ Safety Certified ✅ Ultra Low KM — 62,523 km ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Well Equipped — AC, Cruise Control & More ✅ Ready to Drive

Call or text today to reserve yours before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
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365-737-XXXX

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365-737-2555

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2011 Chevrolet Cruze