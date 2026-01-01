$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT w/1FL
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT w/1FL
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,525 KM
Vehicle Description
⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON
Exceptional find — a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT with only 62,523 km, averaging just 4,400 km per year. This is genuinely low mileage for its year, and it shows. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this Cruze is ready for its next owner. The Cruze LT comes well equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, and a comfortable interior — everything you need for a reliable daily driver at an affordable price.
✅ Safety Certified ✅ Ultra Low KM — 62,523 km ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Well Equipped — AC, Cruise Control & More ✅ Ready to Drive
Call or text today to reserve yours before it's gone!
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365-737-2555