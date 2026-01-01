$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
S
2012 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,038 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Nissan Rogue is a fully-certified vehicle with a lot to offer. With a deep purple exterior, a good amount of cargo storage, and seating for up to 5 passengers, this Rogue guarantees style and space as you drive. This FWD SUV is a gas-efficient vehicle with a CVT transmission, traction control, power steering, and other great features to appreciate. This vehicle is fully certified and ready for the road.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030