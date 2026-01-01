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<p class=MsoNormal>This 2012 Nissan Rogue </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2012 Nissan Rogue

188,655 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14162743

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,655KM
VIN JN8AS5MT1CW259831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,655 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Nissan Rogue 

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

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905-561-XXXX

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905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2012 Nissan Rogue