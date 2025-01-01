Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

155,112 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive *SAFETY, HEATED SEATS & STEERING*

12438379

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive *SAFETY, HEATED SEATS & STEERING*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,112KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B3C55DF536247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

AWD

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Leather seats

Sunroof

Eco mode

Sports mode

Push to start

Auto stop/start

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Cruise control

Auxiliary input

Air Conditioning

USB

Remote key-less entry

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2013 BMW 3 Series