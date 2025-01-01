$13,495+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive *SAFETY, HEATED SEATS & STEERING*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
AWD
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather seats
Sunroof
Eco mode
Sports mode
Push to start
Auto stop/start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Auxiliary input
Air Conditioning
USB
Remote key-less entry
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Additional Features
Zens Auto Sales
905-962-2226