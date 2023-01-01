Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

184,427 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,427KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631019
  • Stock #: 889
  • VIN: 1C3CCBCGXDN772110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,427 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHRYSLER 200 is Ready For You !  ***

**WE FINANCE EVERYONE  ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !

Here at PRECISION MOTORS, we pride ourselves on providing a quality product along with a positive customer experience. Our goal is to put you in a safe and reliable vehicle. Check out this newly added 2013 CHRYSLER 200.

Comes with features like a Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, AM / FM Radio, Power window, push button start, mirrors and locks, Alloy rims, Fog lights and much more. With Only 184,427 kms for just 9,995.00. Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Manual Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Location : 643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

