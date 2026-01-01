$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Ford Focus
SE
2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 1FADP3F28DL134109
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
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905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2013 Ford Focus