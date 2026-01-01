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<p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>⚠️ <strong>VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>An exceptionally rare find — a 2013 Ford Fusion SE with only 37,598 km, fully Carfax verified. One of the lowest-kilometre Fusions available in Ontario for its model year. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this vehicle is ready for its next owner. Ideal for families, commuters, or anyone wanting a premium sedan at an affordable price.</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Carfax Verified — 37,598 km confirmed</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Safety Certified</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Fully Reconditioned</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Carfax Report Available on Our Website, <a href=https://maautosales.ca/>MA used autosales</a></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Call or text today to reserve yours before its gone!</p>

2013 Ford Fusion

37,598 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14073582

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,598KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HR4DR180376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,598 KM

Vehicle Description

⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON

An exceptionally rare find — a 2013 Ford Fusion SE with only 37,598 km, fully Carfax verified. One of the lowest-kilometre Fusions available in Ontario for its model year. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this vehicle is ready for its next owner. Ideal for families, commuters, or anyone wanting a premium sedan at an affordable price.

✅ Carfax Verified — 37,598 km confirmed

✅ Safety Certified

✅ Fully Reconditioned

✅ Carfax Report Available on Our Website, MA used autosales

Call or text today to reserve yours before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
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365-737-XXXX

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365-737-2555

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$10,499

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2013 Ford Fusion