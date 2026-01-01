$10,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
2013 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,598 KM
Vehicle Description
⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON
An exceptionally rare find — a 2013 Ford Fusion SE with only 37,598 km, fully Carfax verified. One of the lowest-kilometre Fusions available in Ontario for its model year. Fully reconditioned and safety certified, this vehicle is ready for its next owner. Ideal for families, commuters, or anyone wanting a premium sedan at an affordable price.
✅ Carfax Verified — 37,598 km confirmed
✅ Safety Certified
✅ Fully Reconditioned
✅ Carfax Report Available on Our Website, MA used autosales
Call or text today to reserve yours before it's gone!
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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365-737-2555