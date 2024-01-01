Menu
2014 CHEVROLET CORVETTE- STINGRAY - Z51- PERFORMACE PACKAGE- 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL - ELECTRONIC DUAL ZONE CONTROL, TRANSPARENT ROOF PANEL - CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST- ONE OWNER, CANADIAN VEHICLE- NO ACCIDENTS- PRISTINE CONDITION ! ONLY 41,000 KM.

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

41,000 KM

$63,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE-UPGRADE PKG- CLEAR ROOF- AUTOMATIC

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

COUPE-UPGRADE PKG- CLEAR ROOF- AUTOMATIC

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YH2D72E5117788

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

2014 CHEVROLET CORVETTE- STINGRAY - Z51- PERFORMACE PACKAGE- 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL - ELECTRONIC DUAL ZONE CONTROL, TRANSPARENT ROOF PANEL - CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST- ONE OWNER, CANADIAN VEHICLE- NO ACCIDENTS- PRISTINE CONDITION ! ONLY 41,000 KM.

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

 

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

 

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)

 

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

 

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

 

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

 

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

 

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

 

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

 

Visit us online :

 

acenmotors.com

 

ACEN MOTORS INC.

 

1926 KING ST. EAST.

 

Hamilton - On

 

L8K 1W1

 

CONTACT 905-545-7200

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2014 Chevrolet Corvette