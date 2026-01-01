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<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing </p><p class=p1>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/ </p><p class=p1>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing Available</p><p class=p1>AWD</p><p class=p1>Push to start</p><p class=p1>Backup camera</p><p class=p1>Sunroof</p><p class=p1>Heated Seats</p><p class=p1>Navigation</p><p class=p1>Remote Start</p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>Cruise control</p><p class=p1>Auxiliary input</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>USB</p>

2014 Dodge Charger

153,818 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD *BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, NAV, SAFETY*

Watch This Vehicle
14519986

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD *BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, NAV, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
153,818KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG4EH224286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/ 

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

AWD

Push to start

Backup camera

Sunroof

Heated Seats

Navigation

Remote Start

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Cruise control

Auxiliary input

Air Conditioning

USB

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
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905-962-2226

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Dodge Charger