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<html> <p>2014 Dodge Durango limited blue with beige leather interior has clean carfax no accidents reported fully loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km $2500 per claim warranty included looks and runs great </p> </html>

2014 Dodge Durango

204,211 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Durango

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14000259

2014 Dodge Durango

Limited

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
204,211KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG7EC552691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 204,211 KM

Vehicle Description


2014 Dodge Durango limited blue with beige leather interior has clean carfax no accidents reported fully loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km $2500 per claim warranty included looks and runs great


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
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905-546-XXXX

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905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Dodge Durango