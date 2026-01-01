$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Dodge Durango
Limited
2014 Dodge Durango
Limited
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
204,211KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG7EC552691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 204,211 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Durango limited blue with beige leather interior has clean carfax no accidents reported fully loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km $2500 per claim warranty included looks and runs great
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre
2014 Dodge Durango Limited 204,211 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 182,736 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige 155,211 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Parkdale Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2014 Dodge Durango