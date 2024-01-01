Menu
<p>2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX,excellent conditions, 2.4L 4 cylinder engine,2 previuos owners,carfax shows a minor claim for Hail i 2015,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TldRcWgR7gkJIosW11ZjFnI6ilec8pw4#accident-damage-section</p>

2014 Kia Sorento

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTCA62EG457320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX,excellent conditions, 2.4L 4 cylinder engine,2 previuos owners,carfax shows a minor claim for Hail i 2015,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TldRcWgR7gkJIosW11ZjFnI6ilec8pw4#accident-damage-section

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Kia Sorento