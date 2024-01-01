$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX,excellent conditions, 2.4L 4 cylinder engine,2 previuos owners,carfax shows a minor claim for Hail i 2015,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TldRcWgR7gkJIosW11ZjFnI6ilec8pw4#accident-damage-section
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277