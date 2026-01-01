$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX w/3rd Row
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX w/3rd Row
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr V6 Auto SX w/3rd Row,Excellent conditions,7 seater,2 previous
owners,carfax sahows a monor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or
9053128999click or paste here for carfax:
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289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
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289-700-2277