$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,402 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 C-Class Mercedes-Benz is a fully-loaded, jaw-dropper that is equipped for any journey. A pristine white exterior with the cream interior are a perfect pair to ensure you ride in style. Seat up to 5 passengers and enjoy comfort with AC, a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth capabilities, navigation, and many more features offered for a great drive every time. AWD, automatic transmission, key-less start, this fully-certified vehicle is outstanding.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030