Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Nissan Versa note SL package black on black comes with power windows and locks navigation back up camera alloys keyless entry heated seats and much more looks and runs great </div>

2014 Nissan Versa Note

152,471 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1715461582
  2. 1715461582
  3. 1715461582
  4. 1715461582
  5. 1715461582
  6. 1715461582
  7. 1715461582
  8. 1715461582
  9. 1715461582
  10. 1715461582
  11. 1715461582
  12. 1715461582
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,471KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP0EL375211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101084
  • Mileage 152,471 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Versa note SL package black on black comes with power windows and locks navigation back up camera alloys keyless entry heated seats and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE 151,647 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Soul EV Luxury W/sunroof for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Kia Soul EV Luxury W/sunroof 147,641 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Forte EX w/Sunroof for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Kia Forte EX w/Sunroof 134,402 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note