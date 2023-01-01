Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 3 Series

121,287 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Daleo Motors

905-545-1555

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 3 Series

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD / SUNROOF / H. SEATS / LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD / SUNROOF / H. SEATS / LEATHER

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10539495
  • Stock #: A1532
  • VIN: WBA3C3G5XFNT51532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,287 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive offers the confidence of all-wheel drive, enhancing traction and handling in various road conditions. Its premium features, including a sunroof, heated seats, and leather upholstery, provide a luxurious and comfortable driving experience.

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

 

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 



Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

 

A1532

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Daleo Motors

2015 GMC Terrain SLE...
 175,402 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SE / ...
 173,214 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 109,950 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Daleo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

Call Dealer

905-545-XXXX

(click to show)

905-545-1555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory