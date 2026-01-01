2015 BMW 5 Series

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<p data-start=0 data-end=54>✅ Certified | 2015 BMW 535i xDrive | AWD | Automatic</p><p data-start=56 data-end=352>This Certified 2015 BMW 535i xDrive delivers luxury, performance, and comfort in one refined sedan. Powered by BMW’s turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine and paired with xDrive All-Wheel Drive, this 5 Series offers smooth power, confident handling, and a premium driving experience year round.</p><p data-start=354 data-end=883>🔹 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=402 data-end=405>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br data-start=430 data-end=433>🔹 xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=464 data-end=467>🔹 Leather Interior<br data-start=486 data-end=489>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br data-start=510 data-end=513>🔹 Power Sunroof<br data-start=529 data-end=532 data-is-only-node=>🔹 Navigation System<br data-start=552 data-end=555>🔹 Backup Camera<br data-start=571 data-end=574>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br data-start=625 data-end=628>🔹 Push Button Start<br data-start=648 data-end=651>🔹 Dual Climate Control<br data-start=674 data-end=677>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br data-start=718 data-end=721>🔹 Cruise Control<br data-start=738 data-end=741>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=774 data-end=777>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br data-start=792 data-end=795>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br data-start=820 data-end=823>🔹 Spacious Luxury Interior<br data-start=850 data-end=853>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p data-start=885 data-end=945>📍 Visit Us:<br data-start=897 data-end=900>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p data-start=947 data-end=999>📞 Call or Text:<br data-start=963 data-end=966>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p data-start=1001 data-end=1034>📧 Email:<br data-start=1010 data-end=1013><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1013 data-end=1032>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1036 data-end=1092>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p data-start=1094 data-end=1351>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br data-start=1145 data-end=1148>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br data-start=1193 data-end=1196>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1244 data-end=1247>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1297 data-end=1300>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p data-start=1353 data-end=1497 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1417 data-end=1420>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br data-start=1454 data-end=1457>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2015 BMW 5 Series

Details Description Features

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2015 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
14114656.811727518?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=30946

2015 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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VIN WBA5B3C57FD547256

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2015 BMW 535i xDrive | AWD | Automatic

This Certified 2015 BMW 535i xDrive delivers luxury, performance, and comfort in one refined sedan. Powered by BMW’s turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine and paired with xDrive All-Wheel Drive, this 5 Series offers smooth power, confident handling, and a premium driving experience year round.

🔹 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔹 Leather Interior
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Power Sunroof
🔹 Navigation System
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Push Button Start
🔹 Dual Climate Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Luxury Interior
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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2015 BMW 5 Series