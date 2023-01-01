Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,262 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Daleo Motors

905-545-1555

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package / 7 PASS / WOOD TRIM / 3 ROW

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package / 7 PASS / WOOD TRIM / 3 ROW

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,262KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10548210
  • Stock #: A0723
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR650723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,262 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package excels with its spacious 7-passenger seating, versatile 3rd-row arrangement, elegant wood trim, and rear air conditioning, offering practicality and comfort for larger families.

 

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

 

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 



Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

A0723

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Daleo Motors

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 146,262 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX50 A...
 165,813 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 3 Series 32...
 121,287 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Daleo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

Call Dealer

905-545-XXXX

(click to show)

905-545-1555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory