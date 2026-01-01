$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AVAILABLE NOW — JUST ARRIVED & FRESHLY CLEANED
Opportunity to own a proven and reliable 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT. This van has been Carfax verified with a clean, accident-free history, giving you complete peace of mind. Perfect for families, tradespeople, or anyone needing serious cargo and passenger space at an affordable price.
✅ Clean Carfax — Accident Free ✅ KM Verified by Carfax — 207,000 km ✅ Stow and Go Seating ✅ Climate Control ✅ 2 Complete Sets of Tires Included ✅ Cloth Interior ✅ Freshly Cleaned ✅ Safety Certification Completed Upon Deposit
Grand Caravans are built to go the distance — known to run well beyond 300,000 km with regular maintenance. At this price with a clean Carfax, this one won't last long. Call or text today to secure yours with a deposit, and we'll have it safety certified and ready for pickup!
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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365-737-2555