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<p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]><strong>AVAILABLE NOW — JUST ARRIVED & FRESHLY CLEANED</strong></p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Opportunity to own a proven and reliable 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT. This van has been Carfax verified with a clean, accident-free history, giving you complete peace of mind. Perfect for families, tradespeople, or anyone needing serious cargo and passenger space at an affordable price.</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-pre-wrap leading-[1.7]>✅ Clean Carfax — Accident Free ✅ KM Verified by Carfax — 207,000 km ✅ Stow and Go Seating ✅ Climate Control ✅ 2 Complete Sets of Tires Included ✅ Cloth Interior ✅ Freshly Cleaned ✅ Safety Certification Completed Upon Deposit</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal leading-[1.7]>Grand Caravans are built to go the distance — known to run well beyond 300,000 km with regular maintenance. At this price with a clean Carfax, this one wont last long. Call or text today to secure yours with a deposit, and well have it safety certified and ready for pickup!</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14073609

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
207,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR605255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE NOW — JUST ARRIVED & FRESHLY CLEANED

Opportunity to own a proven and reliable 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT. This van has been Carfax verified with a clean, accident-free history, giving you complete peace of mind. Perfect for families, tradespeople, or anyone needing serious cargo and passenger space at an affordable price.

✅ Clean Carfax — Accident Free ✅ KM Verified by Carfax — 207,000 km ✅ Stow and Go Seating ✅ Climate Control ✅ 2 Complete Sets of Tires Included ✅ Cloth Interior ✅ Freshly Cleaned ✅ Safety Certification Completed Upon Deposit

Grand Caravans are built to go the distance — known to run well beyond 300,000 km with regular maintenance. At this price with a clean Carfax, this one won't last long. Call or text today to secure yours with a deposit, and we'll have it safety certified and ready for pickup!

Vehicle Features

Packages

29G
AAA
AAY
DG2
ERB
H7X1
PAU
WGH

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
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365-737-XXXX

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365-737-2555

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$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan