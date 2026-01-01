$8,495+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 193,603 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Dodge Caravan is a ready to go vehicle that is a great choice for any type of journey. Comfort and convenience are guaranteed with its features such as AC and cruise control. Seating up to 7 passengers, this van ensures reliable drives as it is well-maintained and accident-free. This fully-certified Caravan is an excellent and practical ride for all.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-561-8030
Alternate Numbers905-517-4507
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905-561-8030