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<p class=MsoNormal>This 2015 Dodge Caravan is a ready to go vehicle that is a great choice for any type of journey. Comfort and convenience are guaranteed with its features such as AC and cruise control. Seating up to 7 passengers, this van ensures reliable drives as it is well-maintained and accident-free. This fully-certified Caravan is an excellent and practical ride for all. <br>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

193,603 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14156743

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
193,603KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR510551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 193,603 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Dodge Caravan is a ready to go vehicle that is a great choice for any type of journey. Comfort and convenience are guaranteed with its features such as AC and cruise control. Seating up to 7 passengers, this van ensures reliable drives as it is well-maintained and accident-free. This fully-certified Caravan is an excellent and practical ride for all. 
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

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905-561-XXXX

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905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
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$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan