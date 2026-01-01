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<p>This 2015 Dodge Journey is a fully-loaded SUV that is fit for any type of drive. With many features such as Bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, and AC, you and up to 4 other passengers can experience comfort with every trip. This fully-certified, well-maintained, accident-free Journey is a great and reliable SUV.  </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

178,239 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14156380

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,239KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG6FT754092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,239 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Dodge Journey is a fully-loaded SUV that is fit for any type of drive. With many features such as Bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, and AC, you and up to 4 other passengers can experience comfort with every trip. This fully-certified, well-maintained, accident-free Journey is a great and reliable SUV.  

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

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905-561-XXXX

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905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
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$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2015 Dodge Journey