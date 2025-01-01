$20,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
905-545-7200
Certified
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE: 2016 BMW X3 – One Owner, Certified, Loaded! 🚗
Looking for luxury, performance, and reliability? Check out this 2016 BMW X3 in excellent condition – a true gem with only 109,000 km!
✅ One Owner – meticulously maintained
✅ No Accidents – clean Carfax
✅ Low Kilometers – just 109,000 km
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – safety inspected and ready to go
✅ Loaded with Features – leather interior, navigation, sunroof, Bluetooth, heated seats, HUD and more!
This SUV blends sporty handling with everyday comfort – perfect for city driving and road trips alike. Don’t miss your chance to own a premium vehicle at a great price!
Interior/Exterior: Clean, non-smoker vehicle with no pets
Tires & Brakes: In excellent condition
- Certified !!!!
****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) ****
Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!
Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !
Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!
All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.
Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!
ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.
