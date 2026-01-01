$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
L
2016 Hyundai Accent
L
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback L | Manual | FWD
This Certified 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback L is a simple, reliable, and fuel-efficient compact car that’s perfect for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for low-cost ownership and easy driving. Practical hatchback design gives you added cargo space and everyday versatility.
🔹 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 6-Speed Manual Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 Hatchback Body Style — Extra Cargo Space
🔹 Cloth Interior
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Power Windows
🔹 Power Locks
🔹 Power Mirrors
🔹 AM/FM Audio System with AUX/USB Input
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Compact, Easy to Park & Drive
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
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