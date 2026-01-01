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<p data-start=0 data-end=62>✅ Certified | 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback L | Manual | FWD</p><p data-start=64 data-end=356>This Certified 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback L is a simple, reliable, and fuel-efficient compact car that’s perfect for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for low-cost ownership and easy driving. Practical hatchback design gives you added cargo space and everyday versatility.</p><p data-start=358 data-end=909>🔹 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=383 data-end=386>🔹 6-Speed Manual Transmission<br data-start=416 data-end=419>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br data-start=445 data-end=448>🔹 Hatchback Body Style — Extra Cargo Space<br data-start=491 data-end=494>🔹 Cloth Interior<br data-start=511 data-end=514>🔹 Air Conditioning<br data-start=533 data-end=536 data-is-only-node=>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br data-start=557 data-end=560>🔹 Power Windows<br data-start=576 data-end=579>🔹 Power Locks<br data-start=593 data-end=596>🔹 Power Mirrors<br data-start=612 data-end=615>🔹 AM/FM Audio System with AUX/USB Input<br data-start=655 data-end=658>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br data-start=709 data-end=712>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=744 data-end=747>🔹 Cruise Control<br data-start=764 data-end=767>🔹 Keyless Entry<br data-start=783 data-end=786>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br data-start=811 data-end=814>🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=841 data-end=844>🔹 Compact, Easy to Park & Drive<br data-start=876 data-end=879>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p data-start=911 data-end=971>📍 Visit Us:<br data-start=923 data-end=926>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p data-start=973 data-end=1025>📞 Call or Text:<br data-start=989 data-end=992>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p data-start=1027 data-end=1060>📧 Email:<br data-start=1036 data-end=1039><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1039 data-end=1058>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1062 data-end=1118>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p data-start=1120 data-end=1377>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br data-start=1171 data-end=1174>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br data-start=1219 data-end=1222>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1270 data-end=1273>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1323 data-end=1326>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p data-start=1379 data-end=1523 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1443 data-end=1446>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br data-start=1480 data-end=1483>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2016 Hyundai Accent

Details Description Features

$CALL

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2016 Hyundai Accent

L

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14114674

2016 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

  1. 1778960387176
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Used
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VIN KMHCT5AEXGU238402

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback L | Manual | FWD

This Certified 2016 Hyundai Accent Hatchback L is a simple, reliable, and fuel-efficient compact car that’s perfect for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for low-cost ownership and easy driving. Practical hatchback design gives you added cargo space and everyday versatility.

🔹 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 6-Speed Manual Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 Hatchback Body Style — Extra Cargo Space
🔹 Cloth Interior
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Power Windows
🔹 Power Locks
🔹 Power Mirrors
🔹 AM/FM Audio System with AUX/USB Input
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Compact, Easy to Park & Drive
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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905-975-9705

2016 Hyundai Accent