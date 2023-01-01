Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

45,990 KM

Details Description

$33,444

+ tax & licensing
$33,444

+ taxes & licensing

AutoHub

905-575-2886

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC/Premium Plus/Sport/LED Lights/AMG Pkg!

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC/Premium Plus/Sport/LED Lights/AMG Pkg!

Location

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

905-575-2886

$33,444

+ taxes & licensing

45,990KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10110345
  Stock #: AH258P
  VIN: 55SWF4KBXGU155258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,990 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, 4MATIC, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANO. ROOF, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA & SENSORS, BRAKE ASSIST, BURMESTER SPEAKERS, LED INTELLIGENT HEADLIGHTS, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE........WEATHER TECH MATS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SELLING PRICE. YOU CAN BUY THEM FOR $350 FRONT AND BACK ROW. WINTER TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE FROM $1500.00
Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles.
AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DON'T BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTON'S #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME!
All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing in order to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete Car Fax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle, including the one featured here, is thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians.
Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program.
Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoHub

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

