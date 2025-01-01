Menu
<h3><strong>2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan - Red on Black, Clean Carfax</strong></h3><p><strong>Price:</strong> $16,999 <strong>Kilometers:</strong> 99,592 KM</p><p>Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability with this stunning 2017 BMW 320i xDrive. Finished in a timeless <strong>Red exterior</strong> with a matching <strong>Black leatherette interior</strong>, this 3 Series is the definitive sport sedan.</p><p>Powered by a responsive 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine and paired with BMWs legendary <strong>xDrive All-Wheel Drive system</strong>, this sedan offers exceptional handling and traction, whether on a dry summer road or in the middle of a Canadian winter.</p><p>This vehicle comes with a <strong>CLEAN CARFAX and NO ACCIDENTS</strong> reported, giving you complete peace of mind.</p><h3>Key Features & Highlights</h3><ul><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo (180 hp, 200 lb-ft torque)</p></li><li><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with STEPTRONIC</p></li><li><p><strong>Report:</strong> Clean Carfax - No Accidents, No Stories</p></li><li><p><strong>Low KMs:</strong> Only 99,592 KM for the year</p></li><li><p><strong>Comfort:</strong> Heated Front Seats, Power-Adjustable Driver & Passenger Seats</p></li><li><p><strong>Convenience:</strong> Push-Button Start, Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p><strong>Infotainment:</strong> BMW iDrive System with Control Knob, Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p><strong>Exterior:</strong> 18-inch Alloy Wheels, Signature BMW Kidney Grilles</p></li></ul><h3>Sellers Notes</h3><blockquote><p>A fantastic opportunity to own a premium German sedan at an attractive price. This 2017 BMW 320i has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. The body is in excellent condition, and the interior is clean. Drives beautifully, just as a BMW should. Dont miss out on this one!</p></blockquote><p>The advertised price of <strong>$16,999</strong> is plus applicable HST and licensing.</p><p><strong>Please Note:</strong> The vehicle is being sold as-is. The safety certification is not included in the advertised price but is available for an additional fee. Please inquire for details.</p>

2017 BMW 3 Series

99,592 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sedan South Africa

13135036

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sedan South Africa

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,592KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA8E5G32HNU45157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

365-737-2555

Quick Links
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M A Used Auto Sales

365-737-2555

2017 BMW 3 Series