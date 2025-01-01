$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive Sedan South Africa
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $16,999 Kilometers: 99,592 KM
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability with this stunning 2017 BMW 320i xDrive. Finished in a timeless Red exterior with a matching Black leatherette interior, this 3 Series is the definitive sport sedan.
Powered by a responsive 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine and paired with BMW's legendary xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this sedan offers exceptional handling and traction, whether on a dry summer road or in the middle of a Canadian winter.
This vehicle comes with a CLEAN CARFAX and NO ACCIDENTS reported, giving you complete peace of mind.Key Features & Highlights
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo (180 hp, 200 lb-ft torque)
Drivetrain: xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with STEPTRONIC
Report: Clean Carfax - No Accidents, No Stories
Low KMs: Only 99,592 KM for the year
Comfort: Heated Front Seats, Power-Adjustable Driver & Passenger Seats
Convenience: Push-Button Start, Automatic Climate Control
Infotainment: BMW iDrive System with Control Knob, Bluetooth Connectivity
Exterior: 18-inch Alloy Wheels, Signature BMW Kidney Grilles
A fantastic opportunity to own a premium German sedan at an attractive price. This 2017 BMW 320i has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. The body is in excellent condition, and the interior is clean. Drives beautifully, just as a BMW should. Don't miss out on this one!
The advertised price of $16,999 is plus applicable HST and licensing.
Please Note: The vehicle is being sold "as-is." The safety certification is not included in the advertised price but is available for an additional fee. Please inquire for details.
