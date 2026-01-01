2017 BMW 3 Series

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<p data-start=0 data-end=54>✅ Certified | 2017 BMW 330i xDrive | AWD | Automatic</p><p data-start=56 data-end=295>This Certified 2017 BMW 330i xDrive offers the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and everyday comfort. With BMW’s turbocharged engine and xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive in all seasons.</p><p data-start=297 data-end=828>🔹 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=338 data-end=341>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br data-start=366 data-end=369>🔹 xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=400 data-end=403>🔹 Leather Interior<br data-start=422 data-end=425>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br data-start=446 data-end=449>🔹 Power Sunroof<br data-start=465 data-end=468 data-is-only-node=>🔹 Navigation System<br data-start=488 data-end=491>🔹 Backup Camera<br data-start=507 data-end=510>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br data-start=561 data-end=564>🔹 Push Button Start<br data-start=584 data-end=587>🔹 Dual Climate Control<br data-start=610 data-end=613>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br data-start=654 data-end=657>🔹 Cruise Control<br data-start=674 data-end=677>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=710 data-end=713>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br data-start=728 data-end=731>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br data-start=756 data-end=759>🔹 Clean, Sporty & Comfortable Sedan<br data-start=795 data-end=798>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p data-start=830 data-end=890>📍 Visit Us:<br data-start=842 data-end=845>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p data-start=892 data-end=944>📞 Call or Text:<br data-start=908 data-end=911>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p data-start=946 data-end=979>📧 Email:<br data-start=955 data-end=958><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=958 data-end=977>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=981 data-end=1037>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p data-start=1039 data-end=1296>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br data-start=1090 data-end=1093>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br data-start=1138 data-end=1141>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1189 data-end=1192>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1242 data-end=1245>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p data-start=1298 data-end=1442 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1362 data-end=1365>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br data-start=1399 data-end=1402>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2017 BMW 3 Series

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
14114161

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN WBA8D9C3XHA005193

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2017 BMW 330i xDrive | AWD | Automatic

This Certified 2017 BMW 330i xDrive offers the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and everyday comfort. With BMW’s turbocharged engine and xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive in all seasons.

🔹 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔹 Leather Interior
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Power Sunroof
🔹 Navigation System
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Push Button Start
🔹 Dual Climate Control
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Clean, Sporty & Comfortable Sedan
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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905-975-9705

2017 BMW 3 Series