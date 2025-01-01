$17,529+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$17,529
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # XF0020
- Mileage 110,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i – Clean Carfax | No Accidents | Certified
Experience luxury, performance, and peace of mind in this stunning 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i, finished in classic Alpine White with a sleek black interior. This SUV is in excellent condition and comes with a clean Carfax – no accidents, no stories, just premium German engineering ready for its next owner.
✅ Key Highlights:
Certified and fully inspected
Clean Carfax – no accidents, no damage
110,100 km – well maintained
All-Wheel Drive (xDrive) for confident year-round driving
Heated seats, heated steering wheel, GPS navigation
Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced safety: Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert
💰 Pricing:
$18,529 + HST & Licensing
Financing available – ask about flexible options
📍 Located at M.A Used Auto Sales, 758 King Street East, Hamilton
Vehicle Features
