<p><strong>2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i – Clean Carfax | No Accidents | Certified</strong></p><p>Experience luxury, performance, and peace of mind in this stunning 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i, finished in classic Alpine White with a sleek black interior. This SUV is in excellent condition and comes with a <strong>clean Carfax</strong> – <strong>no accidents</strong>, <strong>no stories</strong>, just premium German engineering ready for its next owner.</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Certified</strong> and fully inspected</p></li><li><p><strong>Clean Carfax</strong> – no accidents, no damage</p></li><li><p><strong>110,100 km</strong> – well maintained</p></li><li><p>All-Wheel Drive (xDrive) for confident year-round driving</p></li><li><p>Heated seats, heated steering wheel, GPS navigation</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Advanced safety: Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li></ul><p>💰 <strong>Pricing:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>$18,529 + HST & Licensing</strong></p></li><li><p>Financing available – ask about flexible options</p></li></ul><p>📍 Located at M.A Used Auto Sales, 758 King Street East, Hamilton</p>

2017 BMW X1

110,100 KM

$17,529

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

13121360

2017 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,529

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C37H5F83477

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # XF0020
  • Mileage 110,100 KM

21D
2TB
300
494
4F7
PDSW
ZCC

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

